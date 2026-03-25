Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Declines By 77.1%

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,066 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the February 26th total of 39,536 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

DWAHY stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,120. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.35. Daiwa House Industry has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46.

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Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. is a major Japanese construction and real estate development company headquartered in Osaka, Japan. Founded in 1955, the company is best known as one of Japan’s largest homebuilders and a comprehensive provider of real estate solutions. Its core activities span the planning, design, construction and sale of detached houses, condominiums and rental housing, leveraging prefabrication and standardized building techniques to serve residential markets across Japan.

Beyond residential construction, Daiwa House operates broadly across commercial and industrial segments.

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