Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the February 26th total of 19 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FPRUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fraport from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Fraport Stock Performance

About Fraport

OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $43.74 on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. Fraport has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $45.66.

(Get Free Report)

Fraport AG is a global airport management company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. The company’s primary business revolves around the operation and development of Frankfurt Airport, one of Europe’s leading aviation hubs, as well as a portfolio of regional and international airports. In addition to airport infrastructure, Fraport offers ground handling services, security screening, retail management and real estate development within its terminals. These diverse operations aim to enhance passenger experience and maximize airport efficiency through integrated service offerings.

Beyond its flagship airport in Frankfurt, Fraport has expanded its footprint to airports in more than 30 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa.

Further Reading

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