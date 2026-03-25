Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 9 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Franchise Brands had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.66%.

Franchise Brands Stock Performance

FRAN stock traded up GBX 4.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 116.55. The stock had a trading volume of 138,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,108. The firm has a market cap of £224.28 million, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.71. Franchise Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 104.66 and a 52 week high of GBX 160.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 price target on shares of Franchise Brands in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 185.

Franchise Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on B2B van-based service with seven franchise brands and a presence in 10 countries across the UK, North America and Europe. The Group is focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model and has a combined network of over 600 franchisees.

The Company owns several market-leading brands with long trading histories, including Pirtek in Europe, Filta, Metro Rod and Metro Plumb, all of which benefit from the Group’s central support services, particularly technology, marketing, and finance.

Further Reading

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