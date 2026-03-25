Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 32,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 92.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $113.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $198.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $125.16.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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