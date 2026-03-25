MetisDAO (METIS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $23.20 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $3.18 or 0.00004446 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $23.20 million and $2.50 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001568 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004523 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,299,234 tokens. The Reddit community for MetisDAO is https://reddit.com/r/metis_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is www.metis.io/blog.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,299,234.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 3.11770374 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $2,148,153.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

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