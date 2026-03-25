Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

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Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMAO shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

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Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, a community-focused institution headquartered in Los Banos, California. The bank traces its roots to 1916 and has grown to serve individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises throughout the western San Joaquin Valley. Operating with a commitment to local decision-making, the company emphasizes personalized service and close ties to the communities in which it operates.

Through its banking subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant services.

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