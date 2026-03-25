Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a 14.6% increase from Korn/Ferry International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Korn/Ferry International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Korn/Ferry International has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Korn/Ferry International to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

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Korn/Ferry International Stock Down 0.3%

Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $725.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Korn/Ferry International’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.340-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KFY

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

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Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company’s core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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