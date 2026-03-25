Viking Fund Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Stake in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 157.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,108,000 after buying an additional 24,849 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 28.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $200.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $4,006,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,311,246.96. This represents a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lindsey Cooksen sold 435 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.72, for a total value of $100,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,172.40. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,929 shares of company stock valued at $24,692,134. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Targa Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated/upped coverage on TRGP with a buy/strong?buy stance and a ~$279 price target, giving the stock fresh institutional endorsement that supports buying interest. Truist initiation

Truist initiated/upped coverage on TRGP with a buy/strong?buy stance and a ~$279 price target, giving the stock fresh institutional endorsement that supports buying interest. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target from $228 to $280 and kept a Buy rating — a sizeable PT raise that implies meaningful upside and likely supported upward momentum. UBS raises PT to $280

UBS raised its price target from $228 to $280 and kept a Buy rating — a sizeable PT raise that implies meaningful upside and likely supported upward momentum. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors boosted several near?term and long?range EPS forecasts (including Q2 2026 and FY2026 / FY2028 increases), which points to improving analyst expectations for earnings growth. US Capital Advisors estimate increases

US Capital Advisors boosted several near?term and long?range EPS forecasts (including Q2 2026 and FY2026 / FY2028 increases), which points to improving analyst expectations for earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage expansion and target/estimate revisions are the primary catalysts today — they improve visibility but do not change company fundamentals. Investors should treat these as sentiment/expectations changes rather than operational news. Analyst coverage overview

Coverage expansion and target/estimate revisions are the primary catalysts today — they improve visibility but do not change company fundamentals. Investors should treat these as sentiment/expectations changes rather than operational news. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors also trimmed several quarterly and FY2027 estimates (small cuts to Q3/Q4 2026 and a lower FY2027 forecast vs prior), introducing some mixed signals about intermediate?term cadence that could cap upside if realized. Mixed estimate revisions

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. Targa Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.14 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 65.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

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