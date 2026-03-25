InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

InterDigital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect InterDigital to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

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InterDigital Stock Down 1.9%

IDCC opened at $305.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $180.60 and a fifty-two week high of $412.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.70 and a 200-day moving average of $346.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.The business had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on InterDigital in a report on Monday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on InterDigital

InterDigital Company Profile

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InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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