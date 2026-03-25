Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.9% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the third quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 87,995 shares of company stock worth $38,315,650 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $383.03 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 354.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.84.

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Tesla News Summary

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Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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