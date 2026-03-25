UPCX (UPC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $112.91 Thousand

UPCX (UPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, UPCX has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. UPCX has a market cap of $17.39 million and $112.91 thousand worth of UPCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UPCX token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,592.58 or 1.00306276 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,232.03 or 0.99801116 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UPCX Token Profile

UPCX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2023. UPCX’s total supply is 780,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,013,266 tokens. The official message board for UPCX is medium.com/@upcx-platforms. UPCX’s official Twitter account is @upcxofficial. The official website for UPCX is upcx.io.

UPCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UPCX (UPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. UPCX has a current supply of 780,000,000 with 110,393,563.6 in circulation. The last known price of UPCX is 0.1932701 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $110,685.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://upcx.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UPCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UPCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UPCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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