Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires New Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth $505,510,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,632,000 after buying an additional 340,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 2.2%

ASML stock opened at $1,399.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $550.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,397.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,161.12. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,547.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.