Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires New Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth $505,510,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $765,632,000 after buying an additional 340,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
ASML Stock Up 2.2%
ASML stock opened at $1,399.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $550.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,397.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,161.12. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,547.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
ASML Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML
Trending Headlines about ASML
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record SK Hynix EUV order: SK Hynix agreed to a roughly $7.9–$8.0 billion multi?year purchase of ASML EUV systems (largest publicly disclosed ASML customer order), which materially boosts ASML’s multi?year revenue visibility and supports demand for high?end EUV machines tied to AI/HBM and advanced DRAM production. SK hynix places record $8 billion order for ASML EUV lithography machines
- Positive Sentiment: Share repurchase activity: ASML continues to buy back shares under its program (mid?March repurchases reported), which supports EPS and signals management confidence in cash generation. ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/industry checks remain constructive: Bank of America and other coverage after Asia meetings highlight a durable memory cycle into 1H27 and continued demand for EUV capacity, underpinning bullish analyst views. BofA remains bullish on ASML stock after Asia checks
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: Several pieces question whether ASML’s strong rally (one?year gains) already prices in all future growth — investors should weigh the large order backlog against a premium P/E (~54) and stretched multiples. Is ASML Holding Pricing In Too Much Future Growth?
- Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data appears inconsistent: public short?interest notices in late March show anomalous zero/NaN figures — treat these prints cautiously; they don’t provide clear short?squeeze signals today.
- Negative Sentiment: Employee unrest and planned job cuts: Over 1,000 employees staged a walkout at ASML’s Veldhoven HQ amid plans to cut ~1,700 roles (~3.8% of staff). That may raise near?term execution and morale risks during a period of heavy delivery and ramp demands. ASML employees join walkout, unions urge management to reconsider job cuts
ASML Profile
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
Further Reading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.