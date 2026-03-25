Gaimin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $621.93 Thousand (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $621.93 thousand and approximately $9.88 thousand worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaimin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,592.58 or 1.00306276 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,232.03 or 0.99801116 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s launch date was March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 93,942,875,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,752,505,944 tokens. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminglobal. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAIMIN (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GAIMIN has a current supply of 93,942,875,917 with 53,752,505,944 in circulation. The last known price of GAIMIN is 0.00001176 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $10,353.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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