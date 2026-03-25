Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,999 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $22,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,178,000 after purchasing an additional 60,644 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59,776 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

VONV opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $99.34.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.4117 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

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