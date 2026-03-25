56,645 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT Bought by Thayer Financial L.L.C.

Thayer Financial L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Thayer Financial L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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