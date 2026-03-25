DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2026

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYUGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.78 million. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

DouYu International Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.80. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DOYU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 41.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 10.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 342.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, listed on NASDAQ under the ticker DOYU, is a leading Chinese live streaming service primarily focused on video game entertainment. The company’s platform connects gamers, content creators and viewers through real-time video streams, interactive chat rooms and virtual gifting features. DouYu’s service offers broadcasts of popular esports tournaments, gaming walkthroughs and user-generated live content, catering to a broad audience of gaming enthusiasts.

In addition to gaming streams, DouYu has expanded its offerings to include non-gaming content such as talent shows, lifestyle programs and professional esports events, enabling a diversified content mix.

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Earnings History for DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

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