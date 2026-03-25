DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Announces Earnings Results

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.78 million. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%.

DouYu International Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.80. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 41.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 10.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 342.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, listed on NASDAQ under the ticker DOYU, is a leading Chinese live streaming service primarily focused on video game entertainment. The company’s platform connects gamers, content creators and viewers through real-time video streams, interactive chat rooms and virtual gifting features. DouYu’s service offers broadcasts of popular esports tournaments, gaming walkthroughs and user-generated live content, catering to a broad audience of gaming enthusiasts.

In addition to gaming streams, DouYu has expanded its offerings to include non-gaming content such as talent shows, lifestyle programs and professional esports events, enabling a diversified content mix.

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