Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (44.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Headlam Group had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 8.36%.

Headlam Group Trading Down 4.7%

HEAD stock opened at GBX 42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.49. Headlam Group has a 52 week low of GBX 39.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 99.80. The company has a market capitalization of £34.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.86.

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About Headlam Group

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Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

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