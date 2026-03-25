ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 383.33.

ASC has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

ASOS Stock Up 12.7%

In other ASOS news, insider William Barker acquired 132,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 381 per share, with a total value of £504,653.55. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 223,531 shares of company stock worth $76,003,437. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASOS stock opened at GBX 239 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 279.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 268.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.80. The stock has a market cap of £285.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.30. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 206.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 375.30.

ASOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

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