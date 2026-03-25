Dynex Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123.37 Thousand (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Dynex has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $123.37 thousand worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,592.58 or 1.00306276 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,232.03 or 0.99801116 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 106,797,820 coins and its circulating supply is 106,797,795 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 106,793,835.73009575. The last known price of Dynex is 0.02293773 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $128,750.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

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