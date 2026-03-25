Thayer Financial L.L.C. Invests $853,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Thayer Financial L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Thayer Financial L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,306,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,898,992,000 after purchasing an additional 329,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,291,867,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,773,624,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,716,467,000 after buying an additional 103,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,830,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,921,000 after buying an additional 240,123 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.76.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1%

LOW stock opened at $234.51 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $293.06. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.97 and a 200-day moving average of $252.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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