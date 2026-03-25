5,861 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Acquired by Tlwm

Tlwm acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $146.90 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $422.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Key Oracle News

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Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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