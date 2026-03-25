Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR Shares Acquired by Tlwm

Tlwm increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,153 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

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