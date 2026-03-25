Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Smithfield Foods’ conference call:

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Smithfield reported a record fiscal 2025 with adjusted operating profit of $1.3 billion , margin expansion to 8.6% , adjusted EPS of $2.55 , Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA of 0.3x , $3.8 billion liquidity, and an annual dividend returned of $1.00 (guiding $1.25 for 2026).

Smithfield reported a record fiscal 2025 with , margin expansion to , adjusted EPS of , Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA of , $3.8 billion liquidity, and an annual dividend returned of (guiding for 2026). Management guided 2026 to continued margin expansion with consolidated adjusted operating profit of $1.325B–$1.475B , low-single-digit sales growth, base CapEx of $350M–$450M and a planned up-to- $1.3B Sioux Falls plant (groundbreaking targeted 1H 2027) to modernize capacity and reduce long-term costs.

Management guided 2026 to continued margin expansion with consolidated adjusted operating profit of , low-single-digit sales growth, base CapEx of and a planned up-to- Sioux Falls plant (groundbreaking targeted 1H 2027) to modernize capacity and reduce long-term costs. Smithfield agreed to acquire Nathan’s Famous at $102 per share , saying the deal will be immediately accretive, secure a national brand, and create retail/food-service synergies (details to be disclosed after close).

Smithfield agreed to acquire Nathan’s Famous at , saying the deal will be immediately accretive, secure a national brand, and create retail/food-service synergies (details to be disclosed after close). Operational execution drove improvements across segments — Packaged Meats sustained strong profitability via mix, innovation and private-label scale; Fresh Pork delivered resiliency and $209M in adjusted profit; Hog Production hit its best profit since 2014 — and the company is accelerating automation and AI/RPA initiatives to lower costs further.

Operational execution drove improvements across segments — Packaged Meats sustained strong profitability via mix, innovation and private-label scale; Fresh Pork delivered resiliency and $209M in adjusted profit; Hog Production hit its best profit since 2014 — and the company is accelerating automation and AI/RPA initiatives to lower costs further. Key risks that could pressure results include a cautious consumer spending backdrop, volatile raw material and feed costs, geopolitical uncertainty (notably the Iran conflict affecting fuel, corn and packaging), trade/tariff disruptions, and disease risks in hog supply (PRRS/PEDv) that could alter volumes and margins.

Smithfield Foods Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of SFD stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.12. Smithfield Foods has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Smithfield Foods Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Smithfield Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smithfield Foods by 94.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,634,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,713 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Smithfield Foods by 653.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,664,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,605 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smithfield Foods by 583.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,212,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,814 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Smithfield Foods by 553.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,061,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,930,000 after purchasing an additional 899,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Smithfield Foods by 73.2% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,836,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,126,000 after purchasing an additional 776,330 shares during the period.

Smithfield Foods News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Smithfield Foods this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Smithfield Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smithfield Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

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About Smithfield Foods

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Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: SFD) is one of the world’s largest pork processors and hog producers. Founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, the company has grown from a regional ham producer into a fully integrated food company offering a broad range of fresh pork, value-added meats and prepared foods. Its product portfolio includes bacon, ham, sausage, ribs and deli meats marketed under well-known brands such as Smithfield®, Nathan’s Famous® and Eckrich®.

Smithfield operates a network of hog production facilities, processing plants and distribution centers across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

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