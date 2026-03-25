Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 10,494 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 148.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,667,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,342,000 after purchasing an additional 294,393 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,981,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,083,000 after buying an additional 882,901 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,398,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,778,000 after buying an additional 1,292,772 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 65.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,114,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,016,000 after buying an additional 440,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 target price on Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 4.4%

ONTO stock opened at $219.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $232.49.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.60%.The firm had revenue of $266.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

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