Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,328,587,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,285,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,114 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9,455.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,520,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,255 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,892,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,091,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MRSH stock opened at $173.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.89 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 15.42%.Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRSH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $213.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRSH

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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