Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 5,619 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,808,774,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12,417.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,057,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $501,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,859 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 91.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $970,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,458 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $620,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after buying an additional 1,761,281 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.55.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $158.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.37 and a 52-week high of $162.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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