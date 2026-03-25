Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 2,080 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the third quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $729.00 to $817.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total transaction of $742,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 824 shares in the company, valued at $629,700.80. This represents a 54.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,221.19. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $716.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $333.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $704.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $599.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $789.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.