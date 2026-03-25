GSK (LON:GSK) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital Group

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 to GBX 2,250 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,940 price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,675 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,917.86.

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GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 2,041 on Wednesday. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,242.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,028.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,824.21.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 172 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 175.980975 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,951 per share, with a total value of £97,550. Also, insider Anne Beal bought 196 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,179 per share, with a total value of £10,150.84. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,447 shares of company stock valued at $24,273,097. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

GSK Company Profile

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GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

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