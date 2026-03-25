Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $565.41 Million

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $565.41 million and approximately $2.96 thousand worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,592.58 or 1.00306276 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,232.03 or 0.99801116 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain launched on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,973,653,127 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hash (HASH) is the native token of Provenance Blockchain, a network optimised for regulated financial services and digital asset issuance. HASH is required for executing transactions, paying fees, staking for consensus, and participating in governance. It also supports smart contract deployment via the ProvWasm engine and powers decentralised identity and metadata functionality. Every account must hold HASH to interact with the chain, and all computational resources are priced in gas paid in HASH. The token plays a key role in enabling trustless, auditable financial operations across a distributed ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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