Baozun Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) reported fourth-quarter 2025 results that management said capped a three-year strategic transformation, with improved profitability, expanding margins, and accelerating contributions from its brand management business.

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Fourth-quarter results show revenue growth and sharp profit improvement

Chairman and CEO Vincent Qiu said the company “delivered a strong fourth quarter,” emphasizing that the recent performance reflected a shift from pursuing scale to prioritizing value, margin expansion, and cash generation. Total net revenues in the quarter rose 6% year-over-year to RMB 3.2 billion, while non-GAAP operating profit increased 91% to RMB 198 million.

CFO Catherine Zhu said e-commerce revenue grew 2.5% to RMB 2.6 billion and brand management revenue increased 24% to RMB 664 million. Within e-commerce, services revenue rose 3.1% to RMB 2.0 billion, driven by digital marketing and IT solutions and strong luxury-category performance in store operations services. E-commerce product sales revenue increased 0.5% to RMB 574.5 million, with growth in health and nutrition partially offset by lower appliance sales as the company optimized its category mix “to prioritize profitability.”

Brand management product sales totaled RMB 663.7 million, up 24% year-over-year, which Zhu attributed primarily to “the strong performance of the Gap brand.”

Margins expand; brand management reaches first breakeven quarter

Baozun highlighted significant margin improvement. Zhu said group blended gross margin for product sales expanded 640 basis points to 36.5%, and quarterly gross profit rose 35.9% to RMB 451.5 million. E-commerce product sales gross margin improved to 18.4% from 10.8%, driven mainly by product mix optimization. Brand management gross margin rose to 52.1% from 50.4%, reflecting merchandising and marketing initiatives.

On the bottom line, Zhu reported non-GAAP income from operations of RMB 197.7 million, up from RMB 103.3 million in the prior-year quarter. She also noted a key milestone for the brand management segment: BBM posted non-GAAP operating income of RMB 1.8 million, representing its “very first break-even quarter.”

Management repeatedly framed the BBM result as an inflection point. Ken Huang, CEO of Baozun Brand Management, said the breakeven quarter reflected “structural improvements across merchandising, marketing, store productivity and network expansion,” and argued that scale is beginning to translate into operating leverage.

Expense trends: higher marketing spend, lower fulfillment and tech costs

Zhu detailed operating expense movements during the quarter, including increased sales and marketing spending and continued cost reductions in several areas:

Sales and marketing expenses: Increased by RMB 181 million to RMB 1.2 billion. Zhu said BEC spending rose RMB 136.9 million due to higher creative content and marketing initiatives on Douyin and Brandnote aligned with digital marketing revenue growth, while BBM spending rose RMB 49.6 million due to offline store expansion and marketing activities.

Increased by RMB 181 million to RMB 1.2 billion. Zhu said BEC spending rose RMB 136.9 million due to higher creative content and marketing initiatives on Douyin and Brandnote aligned with digital marketing revenue growth, while BBM spending rose RMB 49.6 million due to offline store expansion and marketing activities. Fulfillment costs: Decreased 11.1% to RMB 683.4 million on cost optimization efforts.

Decreased 11.1% to RMB 683.4 million on cost optimization efforts. Technology and content expenses: Fell 20.2% to RMB 160.9 million as the company worked to improve “tech monetization efficiency.”

Fell 20.2% to RMB 160.9 million as the company worked to improve “tech monetization efficiency.” G&A: Decreased 2% to RMB 187.9 million, reflecting ongoing cost control and efficiency initiatives.

Full-year 2025: higher operating income, stronger cash flow, and investment impairments

For the full year, Zhu said total revenue increased 6% to RMB 9.9 billion, including RMB 8.3 billion of e-commerce net revenues (up 2%) and RMB 1.8 billion of BBM net revenues (up 25%). Adjusted operating income improved to RMB 126 million from RMB 11 million in fiscal 2024.

Management also pointed to a strengthening cash profile. Qiu said operating cash flow more than tripled in 2025, and Zhu quantified annual operating cash flow at RMB 420 million, up 315% year-over-year, which she tied to working capital efficiency improvements across inventory management, billing, and cash collection. As of December 31, 2025, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments totaled RMB 2.8 billion.

In GAAP items, Zhu said the company recognized an investment impairment loss of RMB 230 million, primarily related to prior debt investments in the e-commerce sector and impairment provisions for certain equity investments. She characterized the move as prudent given the macro environment and Baozun’s sharper focus on brand management, while adding that remaining investments “remain healthy.”

Strategy and outlook: scaling phase, AI-driven efficiency, and store expansion plans

Looking ahead, Qiu said 2025 marked completion of the “initial phase” of Baozun’s transformation and that the company’s focus now shifts from rebuilding to scaling. He outlined priorities including further margin expansion in BEC, building scale and operating leverage in BBM, and deepening synergies between the two segments. Baozun reiterated an ambition to reach RMB 550 million in group non-GAAP operating profit by 2028.

On the call, management described AI as a major focus, particularly for internal efficiency. Chief Strategy Officer Junhua Wu said Baozun had been leveraging AI agent technology since early last year, especially for repeatable tasks such as creating and uploading product digital assets across platforms, with the main impact currently focused on improving the “bottom line.” Wu said the company did not yet have a clear top-line use case and is closely tracking how “Generative Engine Optimization” could reshape consumer behavior and traffic allocation across platforms.

Wu also said Baozun is not partnering with leading AI firms at present, instead using public services combined with an in-house engineering team to build customized tools for brand partners. Qiu added that the company’s goal is to make AI utilization a best practice for both e-commerce and the apparel industry, across sales, supply-side operations in BBM, and efficiency improvements.

For 2026, Zhu said the company expects single-digit growth in BEC and “a very good number” for BBM, and she said management expects non-GAAP operating profits to be “double” 2025 levels. Qiu also said Baozun is aiming to achieve a positive year for net income attributable to ordinary shareholders.

Within BBM, Huang said Gap delivered double-digit same-store sales growth in the quarter and that the company opened seven new Gap stores in Q4, totaling 29 new Gap stores for 2025 and bringing year-end Gap store count to 164. Baozun ended 2025 with 177 stores under the BBM umbrella, including Hunter locations. Huang said BBM plans to open 50 stores in 2026 through a hybrid model combining direct and partnership stores, and he expressed confidence in sustaining double-digit year-over-year revenue goals while targeting annual operating breakeven for Gap in 2026.

In Q&A, management also addressed international strategy, saying overseas initiatives remain a smaller contributor for now. Qiu cited progress with Hunter in Southeast Asia and e-commerce projects in the region, as well as opportunities in Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, but said the company is not expecting a major contribution from international business in the coming two years.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company’s suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

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