Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Down 66.4% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 78,295 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the February 26th total of 232,817 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 673,015 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 673,015 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

BSCU opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

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Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

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The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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