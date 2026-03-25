Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Down 66.4% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 78,295 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the February 26th total of 232,817 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 673,015 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 673,015 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%
BSCU opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $17.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
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