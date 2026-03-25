Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Down 70.7% in March

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,633 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the February 26th total of 5,581 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,456 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,456 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

Shares of BPOPM opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

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Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%

Popular Capital Trust II Pfd Gtd 6.125% (NASDAQ: BPOPM) is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Popular, Inc to issue cumulative preferred securities. The trust’s sole assets consist of junior subordinated debentures issued by Popular, Inc, which serve as collateral for the preferred securities. Investors in BPOPM receive a fixed annual distribution rate of 6.125% through the initial fixed?rate period.

These trust preferred securities are guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Popular, Inc, a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

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