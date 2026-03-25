CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,099 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 26th total of 36,580 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,019 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,019 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CHS Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ CHSCM opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. CHS has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $25.40.

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CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

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CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCM) is a diversified, global agribusiness cooperative owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, the company operates two primary business segments: Energy and Ag Business. Through its Energy segment, CHS markets and distributes refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products under the Cenex® brand, and it manages a nationwide network of fuel distribution terminals, convenience stores and retail outlets.

In its Ag Business segment, CHS provides grain marketing, crop nutrients, crop protection products and animal nutrition solutions.

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