CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,099 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 26th total of 36,580 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,019 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,019 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
CHS Stock Down 0.8%
NASDAQ CHSCM opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. CHS has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $25.40.
CHS Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CHS Company Profile
CHS Inc (NASDAQ: CHSCM) is a diversified, global agribusiness cooperative owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, the company operates two primary business segments: Energy and Ag Business. Through its Energy segment, CHS markets and distributes refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products under the Cenex® brand, and it manages a nationwide network of fuel distribution terminals, convenience stores and retail outlets.
In its Ag Business segment, CHS provides grain marketing, crop nutrients, crop protection products and animal nutrition solutions.
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