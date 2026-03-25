Luceco (LON:LUCE) Price Target Raised to GBX 200

Luceco (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 to GBX 200 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Luceco Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of LUCE opened at GBX 172.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 142.22. The company has a market cap of £260.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.03. Luceco has a twelve month low of GBX 111.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 186.80.

Get Luceco alerts:

Luceco (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 15 EPS for the quarter. Luceco had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Luceco will post 12.5907591 EPS for the current year.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands. The company also provides LED lighting products, such as residential and commercial, interior and exterior, mains and solar, and work and site lighting products under the Luceco, Kingfisher Lighting, and DW Windsor brand names; and portable power products comprising electric vehicle chargers, extension leads, cable reels, and adapters and accessories under the Masterplug, Ross, and Sync EV brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.