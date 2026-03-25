Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Invests $571,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

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GE Vernova Stock Up 3.0%

GE Vernova stock opened at $908.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $789.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $677.10. The firm has a market cap of $244.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $920.63.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $960 and set an “overweight” rating, citing stronger turbine pricing and medium?term growth from electrification — a direct bullish signal for GEV’s core Power business. Read More.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $960 and set an “overweight” rating, citing stronger turbine pricing and medium?term growth from electrification — a direct bullish signal for GEV’s core Power business. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy on GE Vernova, reinforcing institutional support that helps drive demand among professional investors. Read More.

Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy on GE Vernova, reinforcing institutional support that helps drive demand among professional investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary is pushing an AI-infrastructure narrative that favors GEV: increasing data?center power demand benefits GE Vernova’s gas turbines, transformers and grid equipment. The piece also highlights corporate actions (dividend increase, buyback) and recent index inclusion as structural supports for the stock. Read More.

Market commentary is pushing an AI-infrastructure narrative that favors GEV: increasing data?center power demand benefits GE Vernova’s gas turbines, transformers and grid equipment. The piece also highlights corporate actions (dividend increase, buyback) and recent index inclusion as structural supports for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail/media attention lifted momentum — Jim Cramer called GEV “a real good story,” which can amplify retail buying and volume. Read More.

Retail/media attention lifted momentum — Jim Cramer called GEV “a real good story,” which can amplify retail buying and volume. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short?term market moves also reflected macro headlines: a pause in U.S. military action raised risk appetite and helped push several industrial names higher, a move that benefited GEV alongside sector peers. Read More.

Short?term market moves also reflected macro headlines: a pause in U.S. military action raised risk appetite and helped push several industrial names higher, a move that benefited GEV alongside sector peers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces speculating on a large government/industrial project tied to the administration suggest potential upside but remain speculative — monitor for confirmed contracts or official announcements. Read More.

Coverage pieces speculating on a large government/industrial project tied to the administration suggest potential upside but remain speculative — monitor for confirmed contracts or official announcements. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: An unrelated press release from AirJoule Technologies was included in the feed and has no direct impact on GE Vernova. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

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