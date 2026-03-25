Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE LDP traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. 15,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,169. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: LDP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with current income while managing interest-rate sensitivity. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of preferred securities and other income-producing instruments, combining yield potential with a strategy tailored to limit fluctuations in response to changing interest-rate environments.

Its investment approach focuses on preferred and hybrid securities issued by corporations across sectors such as financial institutions, utilities, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.