City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) insider Cooper Abbott bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 379 per share, for a total transaction of £18,950.

Cooper Abbott also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 24th, Cooper Abbott purchased 6,508 shares of City of London Investment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 384 per share, with a total value of £24,990.72.

On Thursday, March 12th, Cooper Abbott bought 28,500 shares of City of London Investment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 410 per share, with a total value of £116,850.

City of London Investment Group Price Performance

CLIG stock traded up GBX 2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 390.96. 12,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,006. City of London Investment Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 310 and a 52-week high of GBX 427. The company has a market capitalization of £193.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 74.85 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 393.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 383.51.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset management company, consisting of two wholly owned subsidiaries that invest primarily in closed-end funds for the benefit of their respective clients.

The Company, through its subsidiary City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM), historically specialized in Emerging Markets and has expanded its range to International, Opportunistic Value and Frontier strategies, for primarily institutional clients.

The Company, through its subsidiary Karpus Investment Management (KIM), provides closed-end fund strategies across all asset classes to wealth management clients in the United States.

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