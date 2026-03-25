Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) CEO Buys $49,600.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2026

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTRGet Free Report) CEO Ron Yekutiel purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 15,095,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,718,727.52. This trade represents a 0.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ron Yekutiel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 23rd, Ron Yekutiel acquired 40,475 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $49,784.25.
  • On Friday, March 20th, Ron Yekutiel bought 43,550 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,647.00.
  • On Thursday, March 19th, Ron Yekutiel bought 44,100 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $49,392.00.

Kaltura Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ KLTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 145,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,307. The firm has a market cap of $176.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.

Key Stories Impacting Kaltura

Here are the key news stories impacting Kaltura this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Kaltura achieved ISO/IEC 42001 compliance (global standard for secure & trustworthy AI), validating its AI governance and positioning the company to win enterprise AI-sensitive deals. ISO/IEC 42001 Certification Release
  • Positive Sentiment: Insider buying by CEO Ron Yekutiel (multiple purchases including ~43,550 shares) and Director Richard Levandov (40,000 shares) signals management confidence and can support sentiment. CEO Form 4 Director Form 4
  • Positive Sentiment: Kaltura announced a partnership to integrate AI-powered video learning with Cornerstone, which could expand enterprise adoption and recurring revenue if deployments scale. Cornerstone partnership release
  • Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports this week show inconsistent/zero values (0 shares, NaN changes, 0.0 days-to-cover), indicating likely data errors; not a reliable signal of increased short pressure yet.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and earnings backdrop is mixed — Needham reiterated a $3 target, others have hold/sell views; most recent quarter beat revenue consensus slightly ($45.54M vs. $45.35M) but the company remains unprofitable on margins. Analyst & earnings summary
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several institutional managers have adjusted positions (some increases from quant and index players), meaning ownership is shifting but not decisively one-way.
  • Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by Director Naama Halevi?Davidov (large blocks sold on March 20 and March 23) is likely contributing to downward pressure and investor concern about near-term share supply. Director sale Form 4 (Mar 20) Director sale Form 4 (Mar 23)

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KLTR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLTR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Kaltura by 70.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaltura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaltura, Inc (NASDAQ: KLTR) is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company’s cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.

Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

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