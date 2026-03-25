Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.6%

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $27.33.

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Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

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Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE: UTF) is a closed-end management investment company that provides investors with exposure to global infrastructure assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Since its inception in 2014, UTF has offered a vehicle for investors to access both equity and debt securities of companies operating in critical infrastructure sectors.

The fund’s portfolio is diversified across a range of infrastructure industries, including utilities, energy, transportation, and communications.

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