ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of ARM from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ARM from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

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ARM Trading Up 16.4%

NASDAQ:ARM traded up $22.08 on Wednesday, hitting $157.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,365,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 4.11. ARM has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $183.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.01.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ARM by 126.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More ARM News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arm launched its first in?house AGI CPU for data centers and announced Meta as a launch customer — a major strategic shift from pure licensing that could open a new revenue stream. Business Wire: Arm Expands Compute Platform

Arm launched its first in?house AGI CPU for data centers and announced Meta as a launch customer — a major strategic shift from pure licensing that could open a new revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: Management projected multibillion?dollar annual revenue from the new silicon business (reports cite figures in the $15B–$25B range by 2031), which drove strong investor enthusiasm. Reuters: Arm expects new AI chip to add billions

Management projected multibillion?dollar annual revenue from the new silicon business (reports cite figures in the $15B–$25B range by 2031), which drove strong investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades followed: Guggenheim raised its price target to $240 and gave a Buy, and Raymond James moved to Outperform with a $166 target — signaling bullish sell?side sentiment. Benzinga: Analyst Upgrades

Analyst upgrades followed: Guggenheim raised its price target to $240 and gave a Buy, and Raymond James moved to Outperform with a $166 target — signaling bullish sell?side sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlights industry implications of Arm entering silicon (analysis pieces on how the move could reshape AI hardware markets); impact depends on execution and timelines. Proactive: Arm’s chip gamble analysis

Coverage highlights industry implications of Arm entering silicon (analysis pieces on how the move could reshape AI hardware markets); impact depends on execution and timelines. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data in some feeds shows strange/zero values and appears unreliable, so it’s not a useful near?term signal.

Reported short?interest data in some feeds shows strange/zero values and appears unreliable, so it’s not a useful near?term signal. Negative Sentiment: Moving from IP licensing to selling silicon brings capital intensity, manufacturing/customer support and margin risk; investors may be discounting execution and competitive threats from Nvidia, Intel and AMD. Barron’s: What Arm’s chip means for Nvidia

Moving from IP licensing to selling silicon brings capital intensity, manufacturing/customer support and margin risk; investors may be discounting execution and competitive threats from Nvidia, Intel and AMD. Negative Sentiment: High valuation (rich P/E and PEG) raises sensitivity to any execution hiccups or slower monetization, which likely contributes to today’s down move despite the positive headlines.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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