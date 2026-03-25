PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.2050. Approximately 1,065,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,261,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PPDAI Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPDAI Group
PPDAI Group Stock Up 1.7%
PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). PPDAI Group had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $432.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million.
PPDAI Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 497.0%. This is an increase from PPDAI Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPDAI Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPDAI Group by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPDAI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PPDAI Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PPDAI Group by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPDAI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PPDAI Group Company Profile
PPDAI Group Inc operates an online consumer finance marketplace that connects individual and institutional investors with personal and small-business borrowers. Through its digital platform, the company facilitates unsecured consumer loans, auto refinancing loans and small-business financing by leveraging proprietary credit assessment tools and big data analytics. Investors gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of retail credit assets, while borrowers benefit from streamlined application processes and competitive financing rates.
At the core of PPDAI’s offering is a multi-layered risk management framework that combines automated credit scoring, manual underwriting oversight and third-party data verification.
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