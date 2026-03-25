PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Price Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.2050. Approximately 1,065,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,261,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PPDAI Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). PPDAI Group had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $432.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million.

PPDAI Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 497.0%. This is an increase from PPDAI Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPDAI Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPDAI Group by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPDAI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PPDAI Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PPDAI Group by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPDAI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPDAI Group Inc operates an online consumer finance marketplace that connects individual and institutional investors with personal and small-business borrowers. Through its digital platform, the company facilitates unsecured consumer loans, auto refinancing loans and small-business financing by leveraging proprietary credit assessment tools and big data analytics. Investors gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of retail credit assets, while borrowers benefit from streamlined application processes and competitive financing rates.

At the core of PPDAI’s offering is a multi-layered risk management framework that combines automated credit scoring, manual underwriting oversight and third-party data verification.

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