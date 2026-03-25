Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 39166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Crescita Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$13.77 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of -0.39.

About Crescita Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Crescita Therapeutics Inc is a Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house research & development and manufacturing capabilities. The company offers a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and early to commercial-stage prescription drug products and owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin. The firm generates its revenue in the form of product sales and out-licensing revenue.

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