FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.26 and last traded at GBX 103.38, with a volume of 669718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FRP Advisory Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.

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FRP Advisory Group Price Performance

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £269.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.26, a current ratio of 14.59 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

(Get Free Report)

FRP provide solutions to create, preserve and recover value across a range of complex situations.

Specialising in forensics, corporate finance, debt, restructuring and financial advisory, we deliver strategic solutions across a broad range of situations. Our five pillar services complement each other. We draw on experts within each of our service areas to put the best people in place for each circumstance.

Working across the board, from multinational organisations to small enterprises, we develop effective strategies for all kinds of businesses.

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