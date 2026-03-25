Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 331.40 and last traded at GBX 331.40, with a volume of 39403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.90.

Literacy Capital Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 385.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 380.58. The company has a market cap of £199.49 million, a P/E ratio of -109.41 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20.

Get Literacy Capital alerts:

Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 1.23 EPS for the quarter. Literacy Capital had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

About Literacy Capital

Literacy Capital plc is a closed-end investment company established in 2017 that is focused on investing in and supporting UK businesses and helping their management teams achieve success.

It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.5% of net assets p.a.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Literacy Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Literacy Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.