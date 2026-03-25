Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Price

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on KB Home from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

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KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.47. KB Home has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). KB Home had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.88%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $111,050,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,329,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,301,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 387.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 725,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,919,000 after buying an additional 576,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,584,000 after buying an additional 471,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

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KB Home Company Profile

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KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation’s largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.

At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.

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