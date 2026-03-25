Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CAMX) Short Interest Up 428.6% in March

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CAMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 111 shares, a growth of 428.6% from the February 26th total of 21 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,027 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,027 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CAMX remained flat at $30.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 632. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.75. Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

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Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.4793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

About Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF

The Cambiar Aggressive Value ETF (CAMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, global equity fund. Stock selection and weighting is based on the Issuers strongest belief for long-term capital appreciation. CAMX was launched on Feb 13, 2023 and is managed by Cambiar Funds.

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