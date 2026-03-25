Coinbase Wrapped BTC Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.96 Billion (CBBTC)

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a total market capitalization of $5.96 billion and $291.70 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be purchased for about $71,079.47 or 1.00337739 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,488.49 or 1.00915126 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped BTC

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s genesis date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 83,831 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official website is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 83,922.08303398. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 70,776.78292782 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 379 active market(s) with $293,929,480.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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