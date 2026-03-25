Wrapped Cardano 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Thousand (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $1.82 thousand worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,769.65 or 1.00257745 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,488.49 or 1.00915126 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 11,351,798 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 11,352,033.622849. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.26719237 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,323.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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