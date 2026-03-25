The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Up 390.2% in March

The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,314 shares, an increase of 390.2% from the February 26th total of 1,492 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,635 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,635 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intergroup stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 1.15% of Intergroup worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTG. Wall Street Zen lowered Intergroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intergroup in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Intergroup Price Performance

INTG stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. Intergroup has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.91 million, a PE ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 0.18.

Intergroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter.

Intergroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ: INTG) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and marketer of industrial and food packaging products. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company produces a broad array of container solutions including corrugated paperboard, recycled fiberboard, plastic and fiber-plastic combinations, as well as wood and tin packaging. These products serve a diverse customer base across the food processing, consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses custom-designed cartons, paper and plastic boxes, and heavy-duty shipping containers tailored to meet the specific strength, moisture resistance, and storage requirements of its customers.

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