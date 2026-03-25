Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 million.

Spectral AI Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDAI opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Spectral AI has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spectral AI in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Spectral AI in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Key Stories Impacting Spectral AI

Here are the key news stories impacting Spectral AI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Spectral AI reported EPS of $0.02 versus consensus (?$0.12) and revenue of $3.85M vs. estimates of $2.92M, signaling an earnings surprise that typically supports an uptick in the stock. Earnings Report

Q4 beat — Spectral AI reported EPS of $0.02 versus consensus (?$0.12) and revenue of $3.85M vs. estimates of $2.92M, signaling an earnings surprise that typically supports an uptick in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Stronger balance sheet and BARDA funding — Cash rose to $15.4M at year?end and the company disclosed an additional $31.7M of non?dilutive BARDA funding to accelerate DeepView® development, reducing near?term financing risk. Press Release

Stronger balance sheet and BARDA funding — Cash rose to $15.4M at year?end and the company disclosed an additional $31.7M of non?dilutive BARDA funding to accelerate DeepView® development, reducing near?term financing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access — The company held its Q4 call and the earnings/analyst transcript is available, which helps transparency but depends on management’s forward commentary for further impact. Earnings Call Transcript

Investor access — The company held its Q4 call and the earnings/analyst transcript is available, which helps transparency but depends on management’s forward commentary for further impact. Neutral Sentiment: Pre?announcement coverage — Media outlets had flagged the upcoming print; these previews are informational and rarely move the stock absent surprises. Preview Article

Pre?announcement coverage — Media outlets had flagged the upcoming print; these previews are informational and rarely move the stock absent surprises. Negative Sentiment: Declining R&D revenue and muted 2026 guidance — R&D revenue fell to $3.8M in Q4 and $19.7M for FY2025 (down from prior year levels). Management guided to ~ $18.5M for 2026 and said that does not include material DeepView product sales, signaling continued dependency on development contracts rather than commercial revenue — a potential headwind for valuation. Financial Results Summary

Declining R&D revenue and muted 2026 guidance — R&D revenue fell to $3.8M in Q4 and $19.7M for FY2025 (down from prior year levels). Management guided to ~ $18.5M for 2026 and said that does not include material DeepView product sales, signaling continued dependency on development contracts rather than commercial revenue — a potential headwind for valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data unclear — Multiple data entries report zero shares/NaN changes in March short interest; current available figures do not indicate meaningful short pressure. (No substantive link provided in filings.)

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDAI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectral AI by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectral AI by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spectral AI by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectral AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectral AI, Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) is a technology company focused on delivering advanced analytics and insights through the application of machine learning to multi-spectral and hyperspectral data. Its core platform ingests imagery from satellites, aerial drones and ground-based sensors, applying proprietary algorithms to identify patterns and anomalies invisible to the naked eye. The company’s solutions are designed to help clients make more informed decisions in areas such as agriculture, environmental monitoring, infrastructure inspection and resource exploration.

The company offers a cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables users to visualize and analyze large volumes of spectral data via customizable dashboards.

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